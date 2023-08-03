Mohali: Sector 114 residents protest no power, contaminated water

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 2

Residents of Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited, Sector 114, continued to stage a sit-in outside the main gate against the builder for the fifth day today in protest against deficiency in services.

Irate residents alleged that there had been no electricity for the past 48 hours in many areas of the sector. The water supply was contaminated for the past one month, they complained.

The Residents Welfare Society has decided that the maintenance charges will not be paid to Star Facilities Management Limited as the company is not carrying out maintenance work satisfactorily due to which the condition of basic amenities in the sector has become pathetic. The society has also decided that the sit-in at the main gate of the sector will continue until all the problems in the sector are resolved.

Bhupinder Singh Saini, president, Ansal-114 Residents Welfare Society, said if their issues were not resolved, they would be forced to continue their sit-in and block the Banur-Delhi highway.

Pal Singh Rattu, vice-president of the society, said they had been sitting on a protest for the past five days, but both GMADA and the administration had been unmoved.

SAD leader Parminder Singh Sohana said his party would support the protesters in conveying their problems to the government.

