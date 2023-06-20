Mohali secures ODF Plus status

Mohali, June 19
Mohali has become the third district after Bathinda and Sangrur in Punjab to enter the green zone under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin)-2.
Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain said 85 villages in the district, constituting 25% of the total number of villages, had met the target before the scheduled deadline.
The deadline for completion of work in the villages selected for the first phase was fixed for June 30, but the stakeholders achieved the target on June 19. Even 30 screening chambers in 30 villages were completed in mere four weeks, she added.
The villages have attained the ODF (Open Defecation Free) Plus status by managing dry and wet waste, besides plastic refuse.
The inclusion of the district in the green zone under ODF Plus by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India, would serve as a booster for the departmental teams to complete the next phase of the mission.
The Rural Development and Panchayat and Water Supply and Sanitation Departments and gram panchayats of the 85 villages had worked diligently to qualify for the green zone.
The work in the rest of the 75% villages is in progress, said officials.
