Mohali Sewa Kendra to remain open from 8 am to 8 pm

To facilitate easier access to public services, the operating hours of the Sewa Kendra located at the District Administrative Complex (DAC), Mohali, have now been extended from 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Saturday. Citizens may now visit the centre at their convenience to avail themselves of various government services.

Advertisement

The Punjab Government has significantly expanded the range of services offered through service centres and doorstep delivery. Notably, 30 services of the Transport Department, including those related to Registration Certificates (RC) and Driving Licences (DL), have now been made available via these channels. As a result, residents no longer need to visit the RTO office or depend on different agents to complete these formalities.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal stated that the Transport Department services recently launched through the Sewa Kendras and doorstep delivery include a wide range of driving licence-related facilities, such as new applications, change of address, change of name, duplicate learner’s licences and duplicate licences. Additional services include renewal of licences (where there is no requirement to visit the test track), replacement, correction of date of birth, driving licence extract, pre-registration, surrender of licence, badge for public service vehicles, renewal of conductor licences, extension of the validity of learner’s licences and international driving permits.

Advertisement

Similarly, RC-related services now offered include issuance of duplicate RCs, change of ownership of non-commercial vehicles, continuation of hire purchase agreements (in cases of ownership or name change), endorsement of hire purchase agreements and the issuing of fitness certificates for commercial vehicles—whether heavy, medium, three-wheeler, four-wheeler, or LMV—as well as the collection of additional lifetime tax in cases involving change of ownership.

Additionally, six services under the Revenue Department are now available through the service centres. These include deed registration (covering drafting, submission for pre-examination, appointment booking, and payment of stamp duty and other charges), mutation requests (based on inheritance or registered deeds), and requests for entry of reports (related to court orders, bank loans or mortgage and their termination), along with Fard Badar requests.

Advertisement

Citizens can now avail themselves of these services by calling the 1076 helpline and completing the process from the comfort of their homes, without the need for repeated office visits. The convenience charge for doorstep delivery services has also been reduced from Rs 120 to Rs 50.