Mohali Sewa Kendras to open from 9 am to 5 pm

Mohali, October 21
The timings of Sewa Kendras in the district have been changed. From tomorrow, these centres will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.
Stating this, Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said all service centres in the district were being operated seven days a week, using the operator roster system.
He said the service centres would now provide services to common people from 9 am to 5 pm with 100 per cent staff from Monday to Friday and 50 per cent staff on Saturday and Sunday.
