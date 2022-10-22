Mohali Sewa Kendras to open from 9 am to 5 pm

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 21

The timings of Sewa Kendras in the district have been changed. From tomorrow, these centres will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Stating this, Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said all service centres in the district were being operated seven days a week, using the operator roster system.

He said the service centres would now provide services to common people from 9 am to 5 pm with 100 per cent staff from Monday to Friday and 50 per cent staff on Saturday and Sunday.

