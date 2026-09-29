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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali-Sirhind highway set for October opening after missing September deadline

Mohali-Sirhind highway set for October opening after missing September deadline

Once operational, Mohali-Sirhind Greenfield Highway is expected to improve connectivity for residents travelling to Mohali and Chandigarh from Patiala, Sangrur and other districts of Punjab

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:19 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Mohali-Sirhind Greenfield Highway was scheduled to be opened to commuters in September, but the deadline has been extended. Tribune Photo
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Even before the 27.37-km Mohali-Sirhind Greenfield Highway is officially opened to traffic, the access-controlled stretch has emerged as a popular destination for social media enthusiasts, with commuters flocking to the corridor to record videos and take photographs.

The highway was scheduled to be opened to commuters in September, but the deadline has been extended, and it is now expected to become operational by October.

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Amit Ojha, Project Director, NHAI, said the Mohali-Sirhind Greenfield Highway project has entered its final phase and is expected to be opened to the public by October.

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Ojha said one arm of the highway would connect near Landran, while the other would link with IT City in Mohali.

Despite entry and exit points being barricaded and large bollards placed on the road, several people have already begun using the highway by accessing it through connecting ramps. Many motorists have been seen driving along the elevated stretch and sharing videos on social media platforms.

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Once operational, the highway is expected to improve connectivity for residents travelling to Mohali and Chandigarh from Patiala, Sangrur and other districts of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the double-laning of the 29-km Sirhind-Patiala road, once known as a “killer stretch” because of frequent accidents, has been completed.

Road safety experts say the access-controlled four-to-six-lane corridor will reduce travel time between Mohali and Sirhind to around 30 minutes. The new route will also enable motorists to bypass the often-congested Landran Chowk on State Highway-12A.

Ojha urged people to avoid using the highway until it is formally opened, warning that emergency assistance could be difficult in the event of a vehicle breakdown or any other incident while construction-related work is still underway.

The project is being viewed as a major infrastructure boost for the region and is expected to ease traffic congestion while improving connectivity between central Punjab and the Chandigarh-Mohali urban area.

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