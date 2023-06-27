Mohali: SKM march to Punjab CM’s house today

Mohali: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), Punjab, is going to hold a protest demonstration and march to the office-cum-residence of the Chief Minister of Punjab on Tuesday. Morcha activists, mainly the leaders of farmer organisations, will assemble at Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Mohali, and start the march around 12 noon. The protest was being held as the crops of maize and moong were being purchased by traders in the Punjab markets much below their minimum support price.
