Mohali startup to develop technology for sugarcane farmers

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, February 18

Founded by two professors at Plaksha University, Mohali-based AGMitra Technologies (P) Limited is among the four startups of the country that have been given a product development grant of Rs 20 lakh for creating solutions for the growth of sugarcane harvest, by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society of the Ministry of Electronics and IT.

Incubated at Mohali-based Plaksha University, Agmitra is an AI-based startup founded by Dr Shashank Tamaskar, an associate professor, and Dr Amruta R Behera, an assistant professor. The duo is working at the Centre for Digital Agriculture at the university. The startup is engaged in developing precision agriculture technologies for sugar industry and farmers.

India is the biggest consumer and second largest producer of sugar in the world. Around 60% of sugar is produced using sugarcane. This is the second largest agro-industry, after textiles, with an annual turnover of more than Rs 80,000 crore.

“Sugarcane farmers and the sugar industry are concerned about two major parameters — crop yield and sucrose content. Sugarcane crop yield is impacted by factors such as availability of sufficient fertilisers and adequate supply of water. The peak sucrose content within sugarcane depends on a variety of variables such as microclimate, plant physiology and soil moisture characteristics, making it hard to predict the optimal harvest time,” said Dr Tamaskar.

“We are utilising AI, drone and satellite-based remote sensing and Internet of things (IoT) sensors to develop a decision-support system, which enables farmers to predict optimal harvest time, crop yield and sucrose content. This will enable both farmers and the sugar industry to make smart harvest decisions and get a better value of their produce,” he added.

Among the other start-ups that have been awarded are Pune-based AGAutomate (P) Limited, GB Pant University of Agriculture (Uttarakhand) and Satyukt Analytics (P) Limited (Bengaluru). The four startups have been awarded Rs 20 lakh each for qualifying the second stage of the Smart Farm Grant Challenge (SFGC) Programme.

The programme was initiated with the goal of creating cutting-edge approaches for sugarcane harvesting. It has received an impressive response in the form of 474 submissions. The challenge is to predict the optimum time for harvest, estimate sugar content, identify mature plots and provide insights into an easily interpretable format.

“The challenge has been aimed at providing a digital solution for an optimum sugarcane harvest. The SFGC programme was launched on May 9, 2022, and the first stage was the ideation stage. In it, we distributed Rs 5 lakh each to 10 shortlisted startups so that these can develop products for an optimum sugarcane harvest. Of these, four were shortlisted today by a jury and were given Rs 20 lakh each in the second stage of product development during a ceremony,” said Arvind Kumar, DG, STPI.