Mohali swimmers shine in national meet

Chandigarh, January 7
Punjab girls’ swimming team won gold medal in the ongoing 67th School Games Federation of India (SGFI) National Swimming Championship held in Delhi.
The girls’ team won the honour in 4x100m freestyle event. The team was represented by Mohali swimmers Jasnoor Kaur, Varnika, Vanisha and Pathankot’s Shivani. Jasnoor also won 50m butterfly event.
