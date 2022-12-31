1 labourer killed, another injured as under-construction building collapses in Chajju Majra

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, December 31
A construction labourer was killed while another was injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Sector 126, Chajju Majra, on Saturday evening.
The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 40, a native of UP, while Nitish Kumar, 25, of Madhepura, Bihar, sustained injuries and has been admitted to Phase-6 hospital in Mohali.
As many as 11 persons were working in the two-storey commercial building when it collapsed suddenly around 5:30 pm. Eyewitnesses said both the roofs and the basement collapsed and the pillars folded under the debris. Seven labourers ran for safety, while two were trapped on the ground floor and the other two stuck under the iron mesh in the basement.
Locals led the rescue operation as four JCB machines and cutters were deployed to rescue the injured. Both the injured were rushed to the Phase-6 Civil Hospital in Mohali where Ajay was declared dead.
Eyewitnesses said when the building collapsed, the labourers jumped to safety. One of them saved himself by hanging to a nearby wall of a showroom.
SP Rural Navpreet Singh Virk said, "Eleven persons were working in the building. Two were rescued and admitted to the hospital. The showroom owner has been identified as Leena Kalra, wife of Tarun Kalra. Their phone is switched off right now. It seems that the roofs were being laid quickly without giving adequate rest time. The quality of construction material too needs to be probed."
Fire brigades and ambulances reached the spot around 6 pm. An NDRF team reached the spot around 8:30 pm and used the Victim Locating Camera (VLC) to ensure that nobody was trapped under the debris. There was a traffic jam in the area due to narrow road and rush hours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...