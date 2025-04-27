Mohali to get 100 electric buses soon

Mohali district has become eligible for the PM E-Bus Sewa Scheme, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal announced during a meeting with stakeholders to discuss the proposed route plan. Around 100 electric buses (EVs) will operate on eight routes covering distances between 17 km and 32 km, with a frequency of one bus every 15 minutes.

The areas of Kharar, Lalru, Banur and Nayagaon will be among the main beneficiaries.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, issued an amendment to the PM E-Bus Sewa Scheme guidelines on April 15. As per the revised guidelines, Mohali has now qualified to receive 100 electric buses under the cluster category.