Mohali to have its own land bank for promoting future investment

Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, January 9
The administration would prepare an inventory of its land bank based on the land available with Panchayats and other departments to facilitate investors.
Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the district is a sought-after destination for investment purposes and the first and foremost need is availability of land.
Holding a meeting with ADC (Rural Development) Sonam Chaudhary and District Development and Panchayat Officer Amaninder Paul Singh Chauhan, she asked them to prepare a detailed inventory of lands which have all the requisite information relating to size of the land, its directions and distance from the airport, and distance from existing and upcoming national highways.
Mohali has four development blocks named Majri, Mohali, Kharar and Dera Bassi besides 27 villages with development block Rajpura of Patiala. The total land which is being used for lease purposes is 3,800 acres.
“Only that land would be offered where the revenue generation will be higher than the existing lease money. After preparing an inventory of the land bank, it will also be made digital by marking the sites in different colours. This will be used as an authentic database for the future investment,” she added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag
Suchana Seth was among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Et...
‘Suchana Seth was not happy…’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light
Police said her divorce proceedings have been finalised, and...
7-judge Constitution Bench begins hearing on AMU’s minority status
It comes 8 years after the BJP-led NDA government sought to ...
Enforcement Directorate files first charge sheet in railways land-for-jobs case, names Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti
An alleged ‘close associate’ of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, ...