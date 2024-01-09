Mohali to have its own land bank for promoting future investment

Tribune News Service

The administration would prepare an inventory of its land bank based on the land available with Panchayats and other departments to facilitate investors.

Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain said the district is a sought-after destination for investment purposes and the first and foremost need is availability of land.

Holding a meeting with ADC (Rural Development) Sonam Chaudhary and District Development and Panchayat Officer Amaninder Paul Singh Chauhan, she asked them to prepare a detailed inventory of lands which have all the requisite information relating to size of the land, its directions and distance from the airport, and distance from existing and upcoming national highways.

Mohali has four development blocks named Majri, Mohali, Kharar and Dera Bassi besides 27 villages with development block Rajpura of Patiala. The total land which is being used for lease purposes is 3,800 acres.

“Only that land would be offered where the revenue generation will be higher than the existing lease money. After preparing an inventory of the land bank, it will also be made digital by marking the sites in different colours. This will be used as an authentic database for the future investment,” she added.

