Mohali to have surveillance, traffic management system

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 28

The Punjab Police Housing Corporation is going to execute the work of the city surveillance and traffic management system in Mohali.

Aashika Jain, Deputy Commissioner, said, “The system will help the district police to maintain law and order and issue e-challans for traffic violations such as red light jumping, over speeding, triple riding and driving without helmet.”

She said, “The e-challan platform will be integrated with NIC-based databases like Vahan and Sarathi. The system will be functional at 20 different junctions/locations in Mohali city in the first phase.”

She said, “The estimated cost of the project is around 8.50 crore. The PPHC has already received funds for the project. Technical bids for the work have been opened. The eligible bidder, M/s Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (KELTRON), have given live demonstration of the equipment to be used in the project at the Sector 66/80 traffic lights.”

She further said the Command and Control Centre for 24x7 monitoring of the system would be set up at the Sohana police station in Sector 79.

She said financial bids of the project would be opened next week. The project would be completed within six months from the date of allotment of tender.