Mohali to observe Legal Services Week from today

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 2

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) would hold a “Legal Services Week” from November 3 to 9 to commemorate the “Legal Services Day”, which is observed on November 9 every year.

During the week, legal awareness would be spread by law students in different areas of the district. Awareness programmes on free legal services, benefits of settlement through alternative disputes resolution mechanism, provisions of the Punjab Victim Compensation Scheme, 2017, NALSA’s Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/other Crimes, 2018, and mandatory pre-institution mediation under the Commercial Court Act would be organised.

Harpal Singh, District and Sessions Judge, Mohali, said the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987, was implemented on November 9, 1995, for providing free legal aid to the poor and needy persons from the sub-divisional level to the Supreme Court.

He said, “If a person is in need of legal aid, he shall be provided with services of an advocate along with litigation expenses for filing cases in civil, district, revenue, High and Supreme Courts and tribunals.”

#Mohali