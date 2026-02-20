Mohali tops state in anti-TB campaign

Mohali was adjudged the best-performing district in the state for its detection of presumptive Tuberculosis cases under the TB Mukat Bharat Abhiyan. Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain was honoured with a letter of appreciation by the Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh during a state-level conference for Civil Surgeons held recently in Chandigarh.

Jain said credit for the achievement went to the health workers, who worked diligently to make the TB Mukat Bharat Abhiyan a success in the district. Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal also lauded the efforts of the Health Department. Dr Jain said examination of suspected TB cases was proceeding rapidly and 75 per cent of all suspected cases in the district had been covered.

