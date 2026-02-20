DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali tops state in anti-TB campaign

Mohali tops state in anti-TB campaign

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:54 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mohali was adjudged the best-performing district in the state for its detection of presumptive Tuberculosis cases under the TB Mukat Bharat Abhiyan. Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain was honoured with a letter of appreciation by the Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh during a state-level conference for Civil Surgeons held recently in Chandigarh.

Advertisement

Jain said credit for the achievement went to the health workers, who worked diligently to make the TB Mukat Bharat Abhiyan a success in the district. Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal also lauded the efforts of the Health Department. Dr Jain said examination of suspected TB cases was proceeding rapidly and 75 per cent of all suspected cases in the district had been covered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts