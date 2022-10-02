Mohali trader foils snatching attempt

Mohali, October 1
Three unidentified youths made an unsuccessful bid to snatch a bag containing cash from a Sector 70 shopkeeper this afternoon.
The alert shopkeeper, Vijay Sachdeva, resisted the snatchers and raised the alarm following which the miscreants fled the spot.
Sachdeva said he ran a grocery store, Sachdeva Supermart. He was going home around noon with the cash collection in a bag when a youth approached him and tried to divert his attention by asking time. In the meantime, another person tried to take away the bag, allegedly by throwing chilli powder in his eyes. As he raised the alarm, people started gathering following which the two miscreants, along with an accomplice, fled the scene.
Harinder Singh Mann, DSP (City 1), said, “The shopkeeper bravely faced the miscreants. We are checking the CCTV footage. The miscreants will be arrested soon.”
