DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali traders call for civic upgrade, more PCR patrolling

Mohali traders call for civic upgrade, more PCR patrolling

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:52 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Punjab State Traders’ Commission member Vineet Verma today assured the traders and shopkeepers of a smooth, safe and trader-friendly environment in line with the commitment of the state government.

Advertisement

During the interaction, traders highlighted issues pertaining to the Municipal Corporation and other departments, such as early cleaning operations in markets, recarpeting and marking of parking areas and traffic management including better rotation at traffic lights and enhanced PCR presence during the festive days.

Advertisement

Verma heard the issues raised by them, particularly in view of the ongoing festive season. He also shared a helpline number – 95929-00110 – for lodging grievances or sharing suggestions.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts