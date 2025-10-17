Mohali traders call for civic upgrade, more PCR patrolling

Punjab State Traders’ Commission member Vineet Verma today assured the traders and shopkeepers of a smooth, safe and trader-friendly environment in line with the commitment of the state government.
During the interaction, traders highlighted issues pertaining to the Municipal Corporation and other departments, such as early cleaning operations in markets, recarpeting and marking of parking areas and traffic management including better rotation at traffic lights and enhanced PCR presence during the festive days.
Verma heard the issues raised by them, particularly in view of the ongoing festive season. He also shared a helpline number – 95929-00110 – for lodging grievances or sharing suggestions.
