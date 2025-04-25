DT
PT
Mohali transport official booked in graft case

Mohali transport official booked in graft case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau today nominated Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Mohali, Pradeep Singh Dhillon, in a graft case following the state government's sanction to proceed under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Tracy McEwan and Kathleen McPhillips
Mohali, Updated At : 06:59 AM Apr 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau today nominated Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Mohali, Pradeep Singh Dhillon, in a graft case following the state government's sanction to proceed under Section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The permission was granted by Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, enabling action against the officer.

The nomination follows the arrest of a private individual, Sukhwinder Singh, from Mohali, who was allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for clearing driving tests at the local RTA centre.

The development is part of a broader crackdown by the Vigilance Bureau on corruption within transport offices.

