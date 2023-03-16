Mohali: Two booked for raping minor

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police on Wednesday booked two youths for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl in Kharar. The suspects have been identified as Jignesh and Jitendra, both natives of Haryana. The victim’s mother used to work at a shop where Jignesh was an employee. She later started sending her daughter to the shop. The victim came in contact with the suspect, who called her to his house and allegedly violated her. Later, his friend Jitendra also allegedly raped her. A case has been registered at the Kharar police station. TNS

UP native held for car theft

Panchkula: The detective staff of the Panchkula police arrested a UP native for stealing a car from the Kalka area on November 8 last year. The suspect has been identified as Babu, a resident of Bhabhora village in Badayun district. In his complaint to the police, victim Tarun Malhotra had stated that his car was stolen from Kamla Nagar Park. A case was registered at the Kalka police station. The detective staff of the police arrested the suspect on Tuesday. He was produced in a court on Wednesday, which remanded him in three-day police custody. TNS

Hit by train, youth dies

Dera Bassi: A youth died after being hit by a train near Mubarikpur on the Ambala-Kalka railway line late on Tuesday night. The deceased, identified as Prince (24), a resident of Mubarikpur, was taken to the GMCH-32 where he succumbed to his injuries. The police took the body into their possession and started investigations into the case. TNS

Sadar Kharar SHO replaced

Mohali: Less than a week after a constable posted at the Sunny Enclave police post under the Sadar Kharar police station was arrested for raping a snatching suspect, Bhagatvir was replaced with Sub-Inspector Jagjit Singh as the SHO of the police station. The SI took the charge on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Inspector Sumit Mor has taken charge as the SHO of the Sohana police station, replacing Gurcharan Singh.