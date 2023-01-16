Mohali: Two posing as cops nabbed

Mohali: Guramrit Singh, alias Amrit, a Sector 85 resident, and Gurvinder Singh of Sector 87 have been arrested for impersonating a public servant and cheating by posing as cops near the Jawaharpur exit on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Dera Bassi. The police said Guramrit, who owns a club, and Gurvinder, a bouncer, were coming from the Ambala side in an SUV when they were pulled over. They flashed an ID, posing as policemen. A pistol and three rounds were recovered from the vehicle. A case under Sections 170, 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered. TNS
22-year-old held with 100-gm heroin
Chandigarh: A 22-year-old drug peddler has been arrested by the Crime Branch of UT police with 100-gm heroin. Suspect Arsh Kassera, a resident of Abohar, Fazilka district, was nabbed near the underbridge in Sector 11. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him at the Sector 11 police station. TNS
Sec 21 man, kin assaulted
Chandigarh: Unidentified persons have been booked by the UT police for trespassing at the house of a Sector 21 resident and assaulting him and his family. The complainant reported that while they were celebrating Lohri, some persons arrived there in a car. The accused hit a car of the complainant’s relative and then entered his house. The accused thrashed the complainant and his family members, including brother-in-law and nephew. They also suffered injuries. The suspects also threatened them and used foul language in front to women present at the house. The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 323, 447, 509, 34 and 120-B of the IPC at the Sector 19 police station. TNS
City fencers claim bronze
Chandigarh: A four-member Chandigarh team comprising Mannat Bhatia, Kritika, Shanaya and Gunjan bagged a bronze medal in the epee event during the recently conducted 24th Sub-Junior National Fencing Championship at Ernakulam, Kerala. Kritika is a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, while Shanaya and Mannat are students of Bhavan Vidyalaya and Gunjan is from Government Model Senior Secondary, Sector 10, Chandigarh. The Chandigarh Girls’ Sub-Junior Team trained under seasoned fencing coach Charanjit Kaur. Karnataka claimed the first position, while Maharashtra finished second. TNS
Rupesh is chairman of PRCI’s city chapter
Chandigarh: The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) elected Dr Rupesh K Singh as the chairman of the Chandigarh Chapter. He succeeded Vivek Atray. Dr Singh has been engaged in the field of PR since 1997 and comes with wider experience of government and corporate PR.
