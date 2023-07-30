Mohali: UP native faces rape charge

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police have booked Sohail Khan of Moradabad, UP, on the charge of raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her. A resident of Sohana alleged that the suspect raped her on the pretext of marrying her but later backtracked. In another case, the police arrested a Badh Majra resident, a native of UP, on the charge of raping her 15-year-old daughter on the night of July 27. He was produced before the court that sent him to judicial custody. TNS

2 nabbed with heroin in city

Chandigarh: The police arrested Shubham Jain, alias Gaurav (28), of Sector 45 and recovered 70 gm of heroin and 108 gm of amphetamine (Ice) from him possession near a park on Thursday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. The police also arrested Vishav of Burail with 15.28 gm of heroin near the Sector 46 turn on Friday. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sector-34 police station. TNS

Jewellery stolen from house

Chandigarh: Gaurav Arora of Sector 37 reported that one gold set, one kitty set, four pairs of earrings, one diamond earring and Rs 1.25 lakh were stolen from his house on Friday. A case under Section 380 and 454 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Zoo celebrates Int’l Tiger Day

Mohali: Chhatbir Zoo celebrated International Tiger Day on Saturday. The day is observed to generate awareness regarding the dwindling population of the species. The population of the national animal of India has been affected by several factors like illegal wildlife trade, human-wildlife conflict, habitat loss and fragmentation. On the occasion, Kalpana K, Field Director, Chhatbir Zoo, started an awareness campaign. During a special interactive session with visitors, zoo officials spoke about tiger conservation.

