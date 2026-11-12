Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali village gets playground equipped with floodlights

Mohali village gets playground equipped with floodlights

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:42 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The MLA thanked the village panchayat and residents for this initiative.
Advertisement

MLA Kulwant Singh dedicated the playground prepared in 1.95 acres of land at a cost of Rs 35 lakh to the people at Nagari village in the Mohali Assembly constituency. It has been prepared under the Chief Minister Playground Scheme as part of the initiative to dedicate 1,000 playgrounds to Punjabis across the state from Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Singh said that with the construction of this playground, the long-standing demand of the youth of Nagari and nearby villages has been fulfilled. He said that other games can also be organised in the football field from time to time, which will give a good opportunity to the players of the area to hone their sports talent.

He said the special feature of this playground is the high mast lights installed here, with the help of which the players will be able to practice during the day as well as at night. He said that such lights are installed in national and international level playgrounds and providing this facility at the village level is an important step towards promoting sports.

The MLA thanked the village panchayat and residents for this initiative and said that instead of using this land for any other purpose, the panchayat provided this land for a playground keeping in mind the future of the coming generations. Talking to reporters, Singh said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Government is taking such steps towards a healthy Punjab. Apart from this, necessary facilities including toilets, high mast lights, black light chain link fencing, gate and borewell have also been provided.

Advertisement

Sarpanch Chetan Sharma, Avtar Singh Mauli, senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders Kuldeep Singh Samana, Paramjit Singh Chauhan, Sarpanch of Govindgarh Karma Puri, Panchayat member of Gadana Jagtar Singh, Rajinder Prasad Sharma, Amrik Singh, Chhajju Singh, Dalvir Singh, Davinder Singh, Manish Sharma, Jassa Singh Numberdar and Master Malkit Singh along with other dignitaries were present.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts