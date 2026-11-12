Mohali village gets playground equipped with floodlights

MLA Kulwant Singh dedicated the playground prepared in 1.95 acres of land at a cost of Rs 35 lakh to the people at Nagari village in the Mohali Assembly constituency. It has been prepared under the Chief Minister Playground Scheme as part of the initiative to dedicate 1,000 playgrounds to Punjabis across the state from Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Singh said that with the construction of this playground, the long-standing demand of the youth of Nagari and nearby villages has been fulfilled. He said that other games can also be organised in the football field from time to time, which will give a good opportunity to the players of the area to hone their sports talent.

He said the special feature of this playground is the high mast lights installed here, with the help of which the players will be able to practice during the day as well as at night. He said that such lights are installed in national and international level playgrounds and providing this facility at the village level is an important step towards promoting sports.

The MLA thanked the village panchayat and residents for this initiative and said that instead of using this land for any other purpose, the panchayat provided this land for a playground keeping in mind the future of the coming generations. Talking to reporters, Singh said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab Government is taking such steps towards a healthy Punjab. Apart from this, necessary facilities including toilets, high mast lights, black light chain link fencing, gate and borewell have also been provided.

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Sarpanch Chetan Sharma, Avtar Singh Mauli, senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders Kuldeep Singh Samana, Paramjit Singh Chauhan, Sarpanch of Govindgarh Karma Puri, Panchayat member of Gadana Jagtar Singh, Rajinder Prasad Sharma, Amrik Singh, Chhajju Singh, Dalvir Singh, Davinder Singh, Manish Sharma, Jassa Singh Numberdar and Master Malkit Singh along with other dignitaries were present.