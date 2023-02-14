Mohali Violence: District Bar Association, Chandigarh, to strike work today over case against lawyers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 13

Members of the District Bar Association, Chandigarh, have alleged that advocates Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala were falsely implicated in an FIR registered in connection with a clash between members of the Quami Insaaf Morcha and the UT police.

The issue was discussed today during the General House meeting held under the chairmanship of Shanker Gupta, president of the DBA.

The association claimed that at the time of the incident on February 8, Chahal and Jandiala were not present at the spot.

Gupta said the DBA fully stood with Chahal and Jandiala and the association members would abstain from work indefinitely from today onwards till the names of the two advocates were not removed from the FIR.

Bhupinder Rana, DBA secretary, said the association decided to observe ‘No Working Day’ tomorrow to impress upon the authorities concerned to accede to the demand.