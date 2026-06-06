Mohali woman stabbing accused unfit to give statement: Police

Two days after the man who attempted to kill himself after allegedly stabbing to death a 29-year-old woman inside the office of a private company in Mohali, police on Saturday said he is not yet declared fit to give a statement.

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"The accused, who injured himself with a knife after the incident, is hospitalised here. He will be questioned once the doctors declare him fit to give a statement," said Mohali Phase 11 SHO Aman Baidwan.

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The accused, Harjinder Mann, 34, carried two knives which have been recovered from the crime scene, he said.

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The incident took place on Thursday evening when Dimple, 29, was allegedly stabbed to death by her colleague and spurned partner, Mann, inside the office of a private company in Mohali, police had said on Friday.

After repeatedly stabbing Dimple, Mann tried to kill himself with the same knife. Both were rushed to hospital, where Dimple, who had nearly 30 stab wounds, was declared brought dead, a police official had earlier said.

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Mann, whose parents live in the US, is hospitalised and has been booked for murder.

The purported CCTV footage of the attack has surfaced on the internet, in which the accused can be seen approaching Dimple from behind and attacking her. At the time of the incident, there was a shift change and only two to three people were present on the floor, with police saying the accused took advantage of this.

Dimple's family told reporters in Patiala they were shocked at what had happened and they had no idea about who Mann was and that he would go to this extent to kill their daughter.

Dimple's granduncle Balwant Rai had told reporters on Friday in Patiala that she was to resign from her job on Friday as talks about her marriage were underway and the family was looking for a suitable match for her.

Both Mann and Dimple are residents of Patiala, worked at the same office and lived in separate paying guest houses in Mohali on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

They had been working together at a process-oriented freight brokerage and business support company near Mohali's Bestech Mall, for nearly three years, police said.

Police have said that according to the preliminary investigation, Dimple and Mann were "good friends" but had parted ways a few months ago. He tried to reconnect with her, but she rejected his attempts at reconciliation and he couldn't handle it, a police official said on Friday.

"They were very good friends earlier but later on there was some rift between them," said Mohali Phase 11 SHO Aman Baidwan.

According to him, investigations have also revealed that Mann was in depression after another woman with whom he was in a relationship had left him. It was then that he came in contact with Dimple.

The woman was cremated on Friday evening in Patiala after the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem.