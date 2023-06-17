Mohali woman thrashed by two

Mohali, June 16
Two unidentified youths thrashed a woman resident of Phase 1 with baseball bats and hockey sticks early today.
The victim, an employee of a private firm in Industrial Area, was returning home after work when two youths attacked her. As the members of the victim’s family came out of the house on hearing her shrieks, the miscreants fled the spot.
The woman was admitted to the Phase 6 hospital. She has suffered multiple fractures in both hands, said the members of her family. The assailants have been captured on CCTV cameras.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Union minister’s house set ablaze in Manipur, MHA rushes CRPF DG
Supplies hit as tribals block highways I Mob clashes with se...
Nehru memorial now PM museum
Renaming smacks of pettiness: Cong | Apolitical move, sectio...
Bhushan has numbers to get aide as WFI boss
23 of 25 state/UT units with outgoing president
Raghubir Singh new Akal Takht Jathedar
Replaces Harpreet Singh, who ‘volunteered’ to quit after ove...