Mohali woman thrashed by two

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 16

Two unidentified youths thrashed a woman resident of Phase 1 with baseball bats and hockey sticks early today.

The victim, an employee of a private firm in Industrial Area, was returning home after work when two youths attacked her. As the members of the victim’s family came out of the house on hearing her shrieks, the miscreants fled the spot.

The woman was admitted to the Phase 6 hospital. She has suffered multiple fractures in both hands, said the members of her family. The assailants have been captured on CCTV cameras.