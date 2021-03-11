Mohali: Woman's chain snatched, suffers serious injuries

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 10

Two unidentified bike-borne youths allegedly snatched a gold chain from a 65-year-old woman at her home in LIC Colony in Mundi Kharar around 6 am today. The victim, Santosh Rani, suffered serious injuries after falling on the floor.

When the victim’s son-in-law, Harish Kumar, went to the Kharar City police station to register a complaint, he was asked to come with a “typed complaint, not hand-written, from the market”.

He was charged Rs 100 for a typed complaint after which the police accepted the application. The snatching incident has been captured on a CCTV camera, but the police have failed to make any headway in the case. Narrating the incident, Harish said two youths on a motorcycle came outside their house in Mundi Kharar and started asking the elderly woman for directions to Shivalik Vihar. Santosh Rani, who was sitting at her neighbour’s house, came forward to help them. When she came in close range, one of the youths snatched her gold chain and the duo fled from the spot.

The victim fell on the floor and dislocated her hip joint. She has been admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh.