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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali YPS cagers defeat Sector 36 school

Mohali YPS cagers defeat Sector 36 school

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:21 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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A match in progress during a basketball tournament at Sector 42 in Chandigarh on Friday. Tribune photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, registered a 35-31 win over Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, on Day 4 of the Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy (BSMBT), hosted by Vivek High School. Agamnoor scored 19 points for the winning team, while Enaya scored 14 for the Sector 36 team.

Smart Wonders School, Mohali, defeated Amity International School, Mohali, 25-14. Advay and Amanjot scored six points each for the winning team, while Aryan scored six points, and Bsmeet and Pranav added four each for Amity International School, Mohali.

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St Anne’s School, Sector 31, defeated Shemrock School, Mohali, 30-16, with Suresh scoring 16 points for the winning team, while Karmanjeet adding four for the Mohali side. St Joseph’s School, Sector 43 defeated Vivek High School, Mohali, 29-22. Manasvi scored 23 points and Gunreet added four points for the winning team. Gunreet scored 12 points and Anantpreet added six for Vivek High School.

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In the boys’ U-12 semifinal, Vivek High School, Sector 38, defeated YPS, Mohali, 22-10. Jairaj scored 10 points for the winning team, while Kian scored 4 points for the Mohali team. In the girls’ semifinal, Learning Paths defeated Vivek High School 20-10. Vahisha scored eight points for the winning team, while Molisha scored four points for Vivek High School. The girls’ U-12 team of Vivek High School, Chandigarh, defeated Manav Mangal School, Mohali, 21-4. Hasika scored eight points and Rehmat added six points for the winning team, while Myra scored four points for Manav Mangal School, Mohali.

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