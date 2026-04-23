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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali, Zirakpur and Kharar to witness power cuts this week

Mohali, Zirakpur and Kharar to witness power cuts this week

The planned power cuts come in the backdrop of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited's ambitious project to beautify various cities.

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 03:16 AM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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On April 23 and 25, majority of the urban areas in Zirakpur are set to face eight-hour power cut. File
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Several parts of Mohali, Zirakpur and nearby areas are set to face power cuts ranging from two hours to eight hours in the coming days as Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) embarks on an ambitious project to beautify various cities of the state.

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On April 23 and 25, majority of the urban areas in Zirakpur are set to face eight-hour power cut from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm. Maya Garden, Singhpura, Nagla, PR-7 Road, Patiala Road, Chandigarh Road, Krishna Nagar, Harmilap Nagar, Godown area, Shiva Enclave, Sansarpur pind

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and Gurdyal Colony are set to face five hour power cut in peak summer.

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Electricity shutdown of 66KV Sunny enclave grid on April 22 from 9 am to 5 pm for 66KV Line augmentation meant power remained affected in New Sunny, Old Sunny Colonies, Sectors 123, 124, 125, Hussainpur, Manana, Jhampur, Jhampur colonies, Jandpur, Thaska, Behlolpur, Tadauli, Raipur, Desumajra, Fartullapur and Harlalpur.

Other areas also endured two to four hour power cut in between 10 am to 3 pm today. Machli Kalan, Machchli Khurd, IT City Block B, Sector 101, Sanwara, Siaun, Patran and nearby village were powerless from 1.30 pm to 2 pm.

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Meanwhile, Phase-3B2 and nearby areas (11 am to 4 pm), Phase 3A, Phase 3B1, some areas Phase 5 (11 am to 3 pm), Punjab Officers society, Wyndham, Santemajra and Landran road (10 am to 1pm) had faced the hassle on April 21.

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