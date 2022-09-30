Mohali Zone lift cricket trophy

Mohali, September 29
Mohali Zone defeated Sohana Zone by 25 runs to win the Mohali inter-district boys’ U-19 cricket tournament, which conducted at Chakwal National Senior Secondary School, Kurali. District Mentor (Sports) Paramveer Kaur and Mohali District Education Officer (Primary) Sushil Nath awarded the winners. Over 10 teams from the district participated in this championship.
