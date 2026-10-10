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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali’s bail-out murder accused held with Rs 1.06-crore heroin in Panchkula, Pajero used for supply

Mohali’s bail-out murder accused held with Rs 1.06-crore heroin in Panchkula, Pajero used for supply

Out on bail since May, planned to distribute 532 gm across Tricity within a week

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 06:09 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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According to ACP Crime Aman Kumar, a team led by Anti-Narcotics Cell In-charge Saurav Rawat raided the Recreational Park area in MDC on a tip-off and arrested the accused. Representative image: iStock
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Panchkula Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested Sarabjit Singh, 28, a resident of Mohali district in Punjab, with 532 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 1.06 crore in the international illegal market. He had allegedly arrived in a Pajero SUV to supply the drug in the Mansa Devi area.

According to ACP Crime Aman Kumar, a team led by Anti-Narcotics Cell In-charge Saurav Rawat raided the Recreational Park area in MDC on a tip-off and arrested the accused. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act at MDC Police Station.

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DCP Crime & Traffic Amrinder Singh said investigation revealed that the accused had earlier been jailed in a murder case. He was released on bail in May this year and allegedly turned to drug trafficking soon afterwards, using the Pajero to transport and supply heroin.

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He was produced in court, and police secured four days’ remand. Preliminary information suggests he planned to distribute the heroin across the Tricity within a week. Police are probing the source of the heroin, its intended recipients and the involvement of others in the network.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said police were investigating possible locations and contacts across the Tricity and Himachal Pradesh. “Our objective is to trace the source of the heroin supply, identify the role of other suspects involved in the network and take strict action against those engaged in drug trafficking,” Nain said, adding that the accused was being thoroughly interrogated and further action would follow from the facts that emerge.

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ACTION AT A GLANCE

Recovery: 532 gm heroin, ₹1.06 crore

Accused: Sarabjit Singh, 28, Mohali

Arrested: Near Recreational Park, MDC

Vehicle: Pajero SUV

Case: NDPS Act, MDC Police Station

Remand: 4 days

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