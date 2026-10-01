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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali’s first synthetic track for athletics nears completion

Mohali’s first synthetic track for athletics nears completion

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 09:20 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Work in progress for the new synthetic track for athletics at the Sector 78 sports complex in Mohali. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Almost after 17 months of its start, Tricity’s third synthetic track for athletics at the Sector 78 sports complex is now just a few steps away from its completion — providing relief to the athletics fraternity and also giving Punjab Sports Department a chance to host national and international matches.

Reported exclusively in these columns, the work on Mohali’s first athletics’ synthetic track was started last April, and the newly developed facility is all set to host domestic events after completing the certification procedure from the world and national federations. The certifications will allow the Punjab Government and state athletics association to bid for hoisting state, national and international meets at the Mohali-based stadium.

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The full-fledged eight-lane track will have facilities of all track and field events, alongside a grassy football ground in the middle of the arena. “Nearly 80 per cent of the work, including the markings, has been completed. The numbering of the lanes and marking for other various events is already underway,” said Abhijeet Kaplish, who has been recently appointed as Director Sports.

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The third such track comes after Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, in Panchkula, and Sector 7 sports complex in Chandigarh — which is scheduled to host the Asian Relays next year. The work for laying the new track — replacing the old cinder track — has come up at an estimated cost of Rs 9.36 crore.

As per the initial plan, the second phase of the construction will include building a spectators’ stand. The project is spread across approximately four acres. It was in 2011, that the then District Planning Committee had announced plans to come up with a synthetic track at the Sector 78 stadium.

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“The stadium is nearing completion, and in coming weeks the athletes can start training here. Besides having a football ground in the middle of the stadium, there are facilities for long jump, triple jump, shot-put net. It will also be able to host events of high jump, javelin throw, hurdles among others. This is full-fledged track, however the certification will be processed after the completion of all aspects,” said Shubham Sharma, the project manager (marking and technical).

The Sector 78 multipurpose complex is one of the most sought-after in the district, which houses facilities like an indoor multipurpose hall for hosting volleyball, basketball, handball, kabaddi, kho-kho and badminton matches, alongside facilities for boxing, judo, wrestling and weightlifting. The sports complex, which was built at a cost of Rs 54 crore, has hosted many major events in the past.

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