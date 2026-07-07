Mohali’s govt vet facilities need life support

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Government veterinary dispensaries and hospitals, established to provide essential healthcare to livestock and other animals, have in several villages been reduced to abandoned structures. There are 1,367 civil veterinary hospitals and 1,489 dispensaries in the state, according to the data available on the official Punjab Animal Husbandry website.

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The Tribune visited four government veterinary facilities in the district — Mirzapur, Karoran, Parchh and Kasauli — and found a troubling picture of crumbling infrastructure, absent staff, empty medicine shelves and allegations of employees drawing salaries while facilities remain virtually defunct.

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When contacted, SAS Nagar District Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Dr Avtar Singh acknowledged that veterinary inspectors were often not stationed at dispensaries and hospitals during working hours.

“Our vet inspectors are usually not at the dispensaries or hospitals; however, they visit cases on call,” he said.

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When asked about the deplorable condition of several dispensaries and their deteriorated infrastructure, Dr Avtar offered little explanation. “Must have got spoiled,” he said, adding that he would order random inspections by senior veterinary officers.

He further stated, “We have never received any complaint before. Now that this has come to our knowledge, we will get checks done.”

When asked why veterinary doctors were not available at designated hospitals, Dr Avtar replied: “You can call and ask them yourself.”

Despite repeated attempts to contact the Director of Animal Husbandry, Punjab, no response was received till the filing of this report.

Mirzapur Veterinary Dispensary: A facility existing only on paper

This dispensary was found abandoned. Even accessing the building proved difficult, as the approach road had deteriorated into a muddy, uneven track.

The dispensary was completely non-functional. No staff member was present, medicines were nowhere to be found, benches lay broken, the walls were covered with algae and the structure bore visible signs of prolonged neglect. Not a single animal was receiving treatment.

Shankar Das, a former panchayat member of Mirzapur village, alleged that the dispensary had remained abandoned for nearly 15 years.

“This facility used to function around 15 years ago, but today it is completely deserted. Someone is certainly drawing a salary while cheating both the villagers and the government. We have never seen anyone working here,” he alleged.

“My own cow has suffered permanent damage to its leg. Since there is no veterinary help in the village, we are forced to depend on expensive private clinics to treat our animals,” he added.

Karoran Veterinary Hospital: Missing staff, doctor ‘running private practice’

The civil veterinary hospital at Karoran (near Nayagaon) presented an alarming picture. The veterinary inspector, ordinarily responsible for first-line treatment, was absent during The Tribune’s visit.

In critical situations, livestock owners are required to contact staff and wait for them to arrive, potentially delaying treatment. Shopkeepers and residents told The Tribune that the veterinary inspector typically visits the facility for only an hour or two before leaving.

The treatment table was unhygienic, with animal secretions still visible. Dirt, cobwebs and stains were seen everywhere, and a foul smell came from inside. A shopkeeper, who requested anonymity, said, “The whole hospital gets soaked in water when it rains.”

As a designated veterinary hospital, the facility is required to have a veterinary doctor available.

The doctor rarely visits and instead runs a private veterinary clinic in Chandigarh, the shopkeeper alleged.

Parchh Veterinary Dispensary: Reduced to a drug den

Among all facilities visited, the Parchh Veterinary Dispensary presented perhaps the most disturbing picture. Built on a large parcel of land, the dispensary stood abandoned, with no employee, caretaker or veterinary doctor present.

Inside, the condition was shocking. Ceiling fans had been stolen, portions of the roof had collapsed, graffiti scarred the walls and the area was littered with cigarette packets and rolling paper. The cupboards contained large quantities of syringes left unsecured.

Given Punjab’s long-standing battle against substance abuse, the state of the premises raises serious concerns.

Pieces of aluminium foil, often associated with drug consumption, were scattered across the compound alongside used syringes.

Kasauli Veterinary Hospital: Functional but crippled by shortages

The civil veterinary hospital at Kasauli village was operational, with staff attending during regular working hours. However, the village Sarpanch, Yograj Singh, said, “This hospital has long suffered from an acute shortage of medicines.”

He added, “The lack of basic medical infrastructure has left livestock owners struggling, despite the hospital remaining functional,” adding, “Only minor problems such as fleas and ticks are treated here. There is no other major facility for animal care in the area.”

Animal welfare group demands audit

According to the Megafauna Welfare Foundation, defunct veterinary facilities in Mohali reflect a systemic failure, not isolated lapses, with salaries drawn against posts at centres that haven’t treated animals in years.

Co-founder Udit Bhatia said abandoned dispensaries mean animals go untreated, farmers fall into debt at private clinics, and public money vanishes without accountability. The foundation has demanded a CMO-led inquiry into all government veterinary institutions in the district, criminal action against officials found guilty and recovery of misused funds.

Bhatia also proposed reforms: using the facilities as blood sample collection points and sterilisation centres for community dogs, alongside CCTV surveillance, biometric attendance and regular third-party audits.