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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali’s key roads set for upgrade under ₹700-crore plan

Mohali’s key roads set for upgrade under ₹700-crore plan

The road renovation work in Mohali city will commence in February and is scheduled to be completed by October this year

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:45 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
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To upgrade urban road infrastructure, the Punjab government on Thursday launched the “Next Generation Road Renovation” programme in Mohali.

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The initiative focuses on rapid upgradation of major roads and key junctions in the state’s largest urban centre to improve connectivity and ease of movement for commuters. The project will be executed on the NHAI pattern under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) to ensure durable roads along with a 10-year maintenance framework.

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Addressing the media persons at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh, Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian said under this programme, major roads and junctions falling under the jurisdiction of GMADA and the municipal corporation (MC) will be upgraded and improved on a war footing.

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The project includes the upgradation and strengthening of key arterial roads to ensure smooth traffic movement and to effectively address congestion-related issues. Damaged roads will also be repaired and resurfaced to provide safe and comfortable commuting facilities to residents and visitors.

The beautification works will include landscaping, installation of modern lighting systems, and enhancement of green cover, aimed at improving the overall urban aesthetics and environmental quality of the city.

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The road renovation work in Mohali city will commence in February and is scheduled to be completed by October this year. The road strengthening and beautification works worth nearly Rs 700 crore will be undertaken, and around 80 kilometres of roads across Mohali city will be renovated under this initiative.

Under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) model, the contractor awarded the project will be responsible not only for execution of the works but also for maintenance of the roads for a period of 10 years.

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