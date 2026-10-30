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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali's Majri block Revenue Dept offices powerless for past three days

Mohali's Majri block Revenue Dept offices powerless for past three days

Electricity connection snapped due to non-payment of bills

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Mohali, Updated At : 01:44 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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An employee does paperwork with the help of mobile phone torchlight at the patwarkhana in Majri block.
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The patwarkhana, fard kendra, kanungo office and other government facilities in Majri block have been without electricity for the past three days.

The power supply was disconnected by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) due to non-payment of electricity bills amounting to Rs 48,000.

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This is the second time in the past three months that power supply to these offices has been disconnected over unpaid bills.

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Visitors said they have been waiting from morning till evening in the hope that electricity would be restored. They alleged that Revenue Department officials have been giving assurances for the past three days, but the power supply remains disconnected.

A Revenue Department official, requesting anonymity, said official work had been severely affected due to the power outage. Only manual documentation work was being carried out, while the remaining work would resume once electricity was restored.

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Former Kurali Municipal Council president and local Congress leader Ranjit Singh said, “This is the height of official apathy. The AAP government has completely abandoned the public here. The Revenue Department cannot even pay its electricity bills. They should take a begging bowl and seek alms. We will pay their bills so that the common man is not harassed. Women are sitting here waiting for official work to begin, and youngsters who need their documents processed are also frustrated.”

A PSPCL official confirmed that the connection was disconnected due to non-payment of bills. Notably, just three months ago, in July this year, official work at the Majri block sewa kendra, fard kendra and patwarkhana remained suspended for 10 days after electricity supply to the three Punjab Government offices was disconnected over unpaid power bills.

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