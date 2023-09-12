Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, September 12

The passing out parade on September9 at theOfficers Training Academy at Chennai saw a fourth generation officer pass out.

Lt Natalya Mangat, commissioned from OTA Chennai,is a proud fourth-generation Army officer.

The family hails from Mohali and she is an alumnus of Loreto Convent, Tara Hall, Shimla.

Having passed out from the school in 2017, she had attained first position in Himachal Pradesh in the humanities stream and went on to join Lady Sriram College, New Delhi, and graduated in Political Science Honours.

Being an Army child, she was inclined towards joining the Army and her desire got stronger when she saw her elder brother join her father's unit.

Her great-grandfather Deva Singh had fought in the First World War in France and Belgium.

Her grandfather fought the Goa operations and the 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan.

Lt Mangat's father is a serving army officer. Currently she, her father and brother are serving in the Army.

Lt Mangat also commanded the paradeof her company ‘Phillora’.

A multifaceted woman officer, she has joined the Intelligence Corps.

#Mohali