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Home / Chandigarh / Mohali's Park Hospital gets heart valve clinic

Mohali's Park Hospital gets heart valve clinic

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:58 AM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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Dignitaries during the launch of dedicated heart clinic in Park Hospital on Saturday.
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Park Hospital announced the launch of a dedicated heart valve clinic in Mohali on Saturday.

The clinic will have free screen ECHO and INR testing, which will be available every Saturday to diagnose valve patients at early stage and to offer the best treatment option. The private hospital has already performed 100 successful valve surgeries in the last 6 months.

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During a press conference here on Saturday, a team of doctors from Park Hospital, including Dr Sidharth Garg, director-CTVS, Dr Arjun Joshi, associate director-cardiac anesthesia, Dr Sankalp Sharma, associate director-interventional cardiology and Dr Sachin Bansal, senior consultant interventional cardiology, highlighted the cardiac care management.

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Dr Sidharth Garg said, “This year’s World Heart Day theme - ‘Don’t Miss a Beat’- highlights the importance of recognising warning signs and symptoms of cardiovascular diseases and seeking timely medical attention. The campaign focuses on helping people identify symptoms that may otherwise be overlooked.”

Launching the clinic, Dr Sankalp Sharma said,” In India, heart ailments have replaced communicable diseases as the biggest killer. According to recent data, approximately 30 per cent of the urban population and 15 per cent of the population living in rural areas suffer from high blood pressure and heart attacks.

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