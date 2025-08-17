DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Mohali's Semiconductor Complex Ltd at the centre of BJP-Congress face-off

Mohali's Semiconductor Complex Ltd at the centre of BJP-Congress face-off

After PM's Independence Day address, in which he said India had lagged behind other nations by nearly six decades in its chip making plans, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh flagged how the Mohali SCL factory began operations from 1983
article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:23 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation.
Advertisement

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed past governments for "killing at birth" India's semiconductor development plans, Mohali's Semiconductor Complex Ltd has taken centre stage.

Advertisement

After PM's Independence Day address, in which he said India had lagged behind other nations by nearly six decades in its chip making plans, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh flagged how the Mohali SCL factory began operations from 1983.

The BJP hit back by questioning what had happened after 1983 and recalled the 1989 fire that gutted the plant, effectively pushing India back by several years.

Advertisement

BJP leaders, including Amit Malviya and Pradeep Bhandari, cited the parliamentary debate during which then minister-in-charge, KR Narayanan, acknowledged that the probe into the fire at the SCL plant remained inconclusive.

Malviya alleged that the most tragic chapter in India’s technical history was the Semiconductor Complex Ltd, Mohali.

Advertisement

"In 1984, the SCL began with a 5,000-nm process, then jumped to 800 nm — on a par with the global cutting edge, barely a year or two behind giants like Intel.

At that time, China and Taiwan hadn’t even entered the chip-fab arena.

But in 1989, disaster struck. A mysterious fire gutted the Mohali facility, starting at multiple points simultaneously. The probe was inconclusive, but suspicion of sabotage lingered. With it, India’s semiconductor dream went up in smoke," he said.

Malviya said that what followed was worse — decades of political neglect and bureaucratic apathy, with revival decisions and stalled funding.

"Today, under PM Modi’s leadership, India is rebooting its chip ambitions. The impatient must remember — semiconductors are among the hardest, most strategic industries to build. Progress has been made. Much more will follow," the BJP said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts