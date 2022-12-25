 Molestation case falls flat, court raps UT police for shoddy probe : The Tribune India

Molestation case falls flat, court raps UT police for shoddy probe

Says victim not examined, a serious lapse by prosecution

Molestation case falls flat, court raps UT police for shoddy probe


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

Rapping the Chandigarh Police for a shoddy investigation, Parmod Kumar, Judicial Magistrate First Class, acquitted an accused in a case of molestation.

Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Sector 40-A, Chandigarh, was arrested in a case registered against him for allegedly molesting a woman five years ago. The court said the prosecution failed to examine the complainant and eyewitness before it. “It is a settled proposition of law that non-examination of material witnesses is a serious lapse on the part of the prosecution.”

The police registered the case against Lakhbir under Sections 354-A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint of a woman.

The complainant had stated that on May 4, 2017, she, along with her friend, went to a shop in Sector 41 to buy sweets. She said an issue on packing cropped up and an altercation ensued with a person at the counter. She alleged that the person also used abusive language against her, caught hold of her dupatta and manhandled her.

She further alleged that the accused also threatened her with dire consequences. He also threatened to rape her, she added. The complainant had stated that she could identify the accused if presented before her.

During the investigation, Lakhbir Singh was arrested. The police presented a challan against the accused. Finding prima facie a case, the court framed charges against the accused under Sections 354-A and 506 of the IPC to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Gagan Aggarwal, the counsel for the accused, said Lakhbir was falsely implicated in the case. He said the prosecution also failed to examine the complainant in the court to prove the charges.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted the accused while observing that the prosecution had miserably failed to bring home the guilt of the accused.

Investigating officer gave the statement that she did not get any clue or whereabouts of the complainant and the eyewitness and now there was no possibility to produce them in the witness box.

The court observed, “A serious lapse on the part of the prosecution is that it has not examined the complainant and the eyewitness. In the absence of the statement of these witnesses, the contents of the complaint remain unproved. Policemen are formal witnesses, not eyewitnesses. They had not seen the accused while committing the crime. Hence, the prosecution has failed to bring on record any incriminating evidence against the accused.”

The order stated that it was a cardinal principle of law that it was for the prosecution to prove the charge against the accused beyond shadow of all reasonable doubt by adducing cogent evidence. Hence, the accused was acquitted of the charges levelled against him in the present case, the court stated in the order.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan tells police broke up with Tunisha Sharma after Shraddha Walkar murder case

2
Punjab

Sikh man from Amritsar among 4 dead in Canada bus accident: Report

3
Delhi

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

4
Nation

It's 'snowing' in Rajasthan's Mount Abu; Churu records lowest temperature of season at zero degree Celsius: IMD

5
Nation

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS

6
Business

Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot arrested in ICICI Bank loan fraud case

7
Brand Connect

Keto Fantastic ACV Gummies | Kelly Clarkson Keto Gummies [Shocking Scam] Trimax Keto Gummies | Trufit Keto Gummies, Fake Or Legitimate?

8
World

UKrainian President Zelenskyy calls PM Modi, seeks Indian mediation for peace with Russia

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Government suspends functioning of staff selection commission over paper leak

10
Diaspora

Top Indian-American editor steps down to save jobs of his staff members from impending layoffs

Don't Miss

View All
Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place
Features Looking back 2022

Despair to hope: Despite China-driven Covid surge, WHO says we’re in a better place

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill
Punjab

Water heaters, desi-ghee pinnis for Zira agitators to tackle chill

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village
Haryana

Italian strawberries to be grown under hydroponics project in Rohtak village

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes
Haryana

Haryana students to wake up at crack of dawn, courtesy shrine mikes

150 more cops to guard singer’s family
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 150 more cops to guard singer's family

National park turns haven for endangered species
Himachal

Kullu's Great Himalayan National Park turns haven for endangered species

Top News

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness

Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter’s objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested

The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...


Cities

View All

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Farmers’ protest outside DC office completes one month

Spurious drugs: Punjab drug trail ends in Uttarakhand; unit sealed

Biting cold, dense fog force residents to stay indoors; help pours in for homeless

Amritsar: Another drone shot down

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, ~48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

Prompt doles by Chandigarh, Rs 48.36L given to 92 e-vehicle buyers

No respite from fog in Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana for 48 hours

Schoolteacher assaults student with pistol in Chandigarh, held

‘0001’ goes for Rs 15.2L; RLA rakes in Rs 1.81 cr

Despite action by UT civic body, BSNL cables dangle from trees

India needs to break free from narrow views of past to achieve heights of success: PM Modi at ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ event

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in Delhi-NCR from Tuesday

AAP candidates for MCD mayor, deputy mayor submit nominations

20 cars gutted in arson incident at west Delhi multi-storey parking lot

Rahul Gandhi visits memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee, other former prime ministers

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Woman absconding in extortion case nabbed

Dense fog, chill throw life out of gear in Jalandhar

Surya Enclave Extension allottees meet Jalandhar Improvement Trust chairman, EO

Lovely Professional University’s bhangra team brings laurels

Music kept us alive during distressing pandemic times, say veena maestros

Police crack down on drinking in public places

Police crack down on drinking in public places

30 encroachments removed

Pungrain inspector nabbed for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

NGT gives joint committee 15 more days to submit report

Man held with Chinese string

‘Zero bill’ beneficiaries touch 90%; power demand increases

'Zero bill' beneficiaries in Punjab touch 90%; power demand increases

Civic body surpasses target, collects Rs 17-cr property tax

DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

National Consumer Day celebrated

Novel tribute: Taking dip in ice-cold water