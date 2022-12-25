Molestation case falls flat, court raps UT police for shoddy probe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

Rapping the Chandigarh Police for a shoddy investigation, Parmod Kumar, Judicial Magistrate First Class, acquitted an accused in a case of molestation.

Lakhbir Singh, a resident of Sector 40-A, Chandigarh, was arrested in a case registered against him for allegedly molesting a woman five years ago. The court said the prosecution failed to examine the complainant and eyewitness before it. “It is a settled proposition of law that non-examination of material witnesses is a serious lapse on the part of the prosecution.”

The police registered the case against Lakhbir under Sections 354-A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code following a complaint of a woman.

The complainant had stated that on May 4, 2017, she, along with her friend, went to a shop in Sector 41 to buy sweets. She said an issue on packing cropped up and an altercation ensued with a person at the counter. She alleged that the person also used abusive language against her, caught hold of her dupatta and manhandled her.

She further alleged that the accused also threatened her with dire consequences. He also threatened to rape her, she added. The complainant had stated that she could identify the accused if presented before her.

During the investigation, Lakhbir Singh was arrested. The police presented a challan against the accused. Finding prima facie a case, the court framed charges against the accused under Sections 354-A and 506 of the IPC to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Gagan Aggarwal, the counsel for the accused, said Lakhbir was falsely implicated in the case. He said the prosecution also failed to examine the complainant in the court to prove the charges.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted the accused while observing that the prosecution had miserably failed to bring home the guilt of the accused.

Investigating officer gave the statement that she did not get any clue or whereabouts of the complainant and the eyewitness and now there was no possibility to produce them in the witness box.

The court observed, “A serious lapse on the part of the prosecution is that it has not examined the complainant and the eyewitness. In the absence of the statement of these witnesses, the contents of the complaint remain unproved. Policemen are formal witnesses, not eyewitnesses. They had not seen the accused while committing the crime. Hence, the prosecution has failed to bring on record any incriminating evidence against the accused.”

The order stated that it was a cardinal principle of law that it was for the prosecution to prove the charge against the accused beyond shadow of all reasonable doubt by adducing cogent evidence. Hence, the accused was acquitted of the charges levelled against him in the present case, the court stated in the order.