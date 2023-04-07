Money laundering by firm suspected

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Investigation into the fake bank guarantee scam has pointed towards the possibility of money laundering with 17 shell companies of one of the accused being discovered. Digging more into the scam, the police are going to write to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe the transactions.

Fake bank guarantees by parking contractor

A case under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC was registered at the Sector 17 police station on February 18.

On a complaint filed by the Municipal Corporation, the police had booked Directors of MS Pashchatya Entertainment Private Limited Sanjay Sharma and others of Delhi for allegedly submitting three fake bank guarantees amounting to Rs 1.65 crore, which were operated under the supervision of Anil Kumar Sharma of Delhi.

During the investigation, seven persons, including Sanjay Sharma, Anil Kumar, Anil’s accountant Ajay Kumar and a bank employee, were arrested.

The police said Ajay Kumar collected the whole amount of parking tenders allotted to the company in Chandigarh, on the instructions of Anil, and the same was diverted to the bank accounts of Anil and his other firms.

The police said Anil used to incorporate shell companies on the name of his employees and relatives with the intention to grabbing the allotment of parking tenders floated by civic bodies of Chandigarh, Delhi, Bhopal and other cities. Anil obtained the GST registration number on forged documents of such namesake firms.