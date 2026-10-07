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Home / Chandigarh / Money laundering case: Fresh production warrant against ex-DIG Bhullar, jail authorities told to produce him on Oct 9

Money laundering case: Fresh production warrant against ex-DIG Bhullar, jail authorities told to produce him on Oct 9

Bhullar was arrested in a corruption case registered by the CBI on October 16, 2025

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:58 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. File photo
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A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Chandigarh has issued a fresh production warrant for former Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar in a money laundering case and directed that he be produced before the court on October 9, 2026.

Earlier, the court had issued a production warrant for Bhullar for Wednesday on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), directing the Superintendent of Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, to produce him physically before the court. However, Bhullar could not be produced due to the non-availability of police personnel owing to a VVIP visit to the city.

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The ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on November 6, 2025, after Bhullar was arrested in a corruption case registered by the CBI on October 16, 2025, under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

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The CBI FIR was registered on a complaint by Akash Batta, who alleged that Bhullar, then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, in exchange for favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Police Station Sirhind and for ensuring that no coercive action was taken against the complainant’s business.

Following the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and allegedly apprehended Sharda while accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on October 16, 2025. Bhullar was also arrested the same day.

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The ED subsequently sought Bhullar’s production warrant in connection with the ECIR registered on November 6, 2025.

Advocates SPS Bhullar and HS Dhanoa appeared on behalf of the accused.

In its order, the court noted that Bhullar, who is currently lodged in Model Jail, Chandigarh, in connection with the October 16, 2025 FIR, was produced through video conferencing. The court observed that he has not yet been taken into custody in the ED case.

Accordingly, the court directed that Bhullar be physically produced before it on October 9, 2026, and issued a fresh production warrant to that effect.

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