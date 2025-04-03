DT
Mongia head coach for India U-16 camp

Mongia head coach for India U-16 camp

Former international cricketer Dinesh Mongia has been appointed the head coach by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the Indian U-16 elite camp, scheduled to be conducted from April 18 to May 14 at Salem (Tamil...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:59 AM Apr 03, 2025 IST
Dinesh Mongia
Former international cricketer Dinesh Mongia has been appointed the head coach by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the Indian U-16 elite camp, scheduled to be conducted from April 18 to May 14 at Salem (Tamil Nadu). Top-level performers in the domestic circuit are called for this elite camp to nurture them under proper environment.

These camps are held at various locations, including the National Cricket Academy and other high-performance centres. The camps are led by experienced coaching staff, including performance analysts, S&C coaches, fielding coaches, bowling coaches and physiotherapists. Such camps are help in identifying promising players who can potentially represent India at different levels.

Chandigarh-born Mongia’s recent stint with Goa Ranji was successful. The former left-hander Indian all-rounder coached Goa team, which handed Nagaland a 362-run drubbing to win the Plate Group Final of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium, Sovima. Mongia, who has had coaching stints with Chandigarh, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh in the past, had taken charge of the Goan side last year.

