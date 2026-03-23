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Home / Chandigarh / Monish marches ahead at U-18 Deaf Badminton Championship

Monish marches ahead at U-18 Deaf Badminton Championship

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:24 AM Mar 23, 2026 IST
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Monish defeated Jaspreet after a see-saw battle to march into the next round of the boys’ U-18 singles event, during the National Deaf Badminton Chmampsionip, organised by All India Sports Council of the Deaf, at the Sector 38 Centre of Excellence for Badminton.

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Monish lost the opening game 17-21, but bounced back in the next 26-24. The final game again witnessed a neck-to-neck battle, but Monish won with a 22-20 verdict.

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On the boys’ U-18 team events, the teams of Haryana, Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat marched into the next round, while in the girls’ category, Karnataka topped the league stage, followed by Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab.

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