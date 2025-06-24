DT
Home / Chandigarh / Monsoon advances further, expect rains from tomorrow: IMD

City gets 4 mm rain, mercury dips slightly
Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:17 PM Jun 24, 2025 IST
The South-West monsoon on Tuesday further advanced over Chandigarh and some parts of Punjab and Haryana with favourable conditions for further advancement into some more parts of the region during the next two days, the weathermen said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an increase in rainfall activity over Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana from June 25 to 30.

“South-West monsoon has further advanced over parts of Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana with the northern limit of monsoon continues to pass through 25.0°N/60.0°E, 25.0°N/65.0°E, 25.5°N/70.0°E, Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Agra, Rampur, Bijnor, Karnal, Halwara and 33.0°N/70.5°E,” the weather department said.

The weathermen have predicted light to moderate rain likely at many places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana on June 25, 28, 29 and 30 at few places on June 26 and 27.

“The rain spell is likely to be accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places during this period over Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana,” the IMD said, while warning of heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana from June 27 to 30.

Meanwhile, the day and night mercury dipped slightly in the city during the last 24 hours. After rising slightly on Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded a slight dip on Tuesday.

The light rain coupled with overcast sky and moderate winds gave some respite from the hot weather conditions but the rising relative humidity levels continued to irk the residents in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

The weathermen have issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorm/ lightning at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, Thursday, and yellow alert for heavy rain with thunderstorm/ lightning from Friday to next Monday.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature went down by 1.5 notches after rising by 1.6 degrees on Monday while the minimum temperature dipped by 1 degree during the past 24 hours after climbing 0.5 degree on Sunday night.

While Chandigarh received 4 mm rain, Mohali and Panchkula remained dry during the day.

The weathermen have predicted a generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms and rain in Tricity for the next five days till June 29. The maximum temperature will remain below 31°C for the next five days.

The residents of the Tricity region experienced a relatively less hot but humid day on Tuesday with the maximum day temperature decreasing slightly as compared to Monday.

Tuesday’s maximum day temperature in the city was 1.5 notches below yesterday’s mercury reading and was a departure from normal by 3.4°C.

Panchkula continued to remain the coolest place in Tricity on Tuesday as well with the lowest maximum temperature. Chandigarh remained the hottest while Mohali stood second.

