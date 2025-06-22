Monsoon arrives in Chandigarh; IMD issues orange alert

Bringing a much-needed relief from the sweltering hot weather conditions, the South-West monsoon finally arrived in the region on Sunday and rain will lash Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana this week, the weatherman said.

“South-West monsoon has further advanced over some northern parts of Punjab. The northern limit of monsoon passes through 25.0°N/60.0°E, 25.0°N/65.0°E, 25.5°N/70.0°E, Jaipur, Agra, Rampur, Dehradun, Shimla, Pathankot, Jammu, and 33.5°N/73.0°E and 34.0°N/71.0°E,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed.

It said the conditions are favourable for further advancing of South-West monsoon over Chandigarh, some parts of Punjab and Haryana during the next two days.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain likely at many places on June 23, 24, 27, 28 and at most places on June 25 and 26 in Chandigarh and Haryana.

Similarly, light to moderate rain is likely at many places on June 23, 27 and 28, at few places on June 24, and at most places on June 25 and 26 in Punjab.

“Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places till June 26 over Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana with very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana on June 25,” the IMD cautioned.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh once again dipped slightly while the minimum reading recorded a minor rise during the last 24 hours.

While the overcast sky and moderate winds gave some relief from the searing hot weather conditions, the relative humidity irked Tricity residents.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday and yellow alert for heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature went down by 2.3 notches after rising by 2.1 degrees on Saturday while the minimum temperature rose by 0.1 degree during the past 24 hours after going up by 1.1 degree on Friday night.

While Chandigarh and Mohali remained dry, Panchkula received 1 mm of rainfall during the day.

According to the Meteorological Centre Chandigarh, the department’s observatory at Sector 39 here recorded the maximum temperature of 34°C while another observatory at the Indian Air Force (IAF) airport logged 33.2°C on Sunday.

It said the temperatures in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula will remain maximum between 29 and 34°C and minimum between 25 and 27°C with possibility of rain coupled with cloudy sky and thunderstorm till June 27.

Sunday’s maximum day temperature in the city was 2.3 notches below yesterday’s mercury reading and was a departure from normal by 3.5°C.