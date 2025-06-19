Monsoon brings relief to Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana with rains expected for next 6 days

A welcome relief from the scorching heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday that the monsoon has advanced over Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana, with more rains expected to lash the region for the next six days starting Friday.

According to IMD, favourable conditions for the southwest monsoon’s advance over parts of Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana have emerged, with increased rainfall activity expected from June 20 to 25. The southwest monsoon has further advanced over most parts of Bihar and some more parts of east Uttar Pradesh.

IMD stated that the northern limit of the monsoon currently passes through specific coordinates and cities, including Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Gwalior, Khajuraho, Sonbhadra, Ballia, and others. Conditions are favourable for the monsoon’s further advance over remaining parts of North Arabian Sea, some more parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, some more parts of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during the next 2 to 3 days.

IMD also predicts that conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon’s further advance over some parts of Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana during the next 4 to 5 days. Meanwhile, day and night temperatures continued to soar in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula but remained below the 40-degree Celsius mark.

The maximum temperature today reached 36.9, 36.5, and 35.5 degrees Celsius in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, respectively. The minimum temperature on Wednesday night soared to 27.5, 27.7, and 26.4 degrees Celsius in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, respectively.

Bathinda in Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana remained the hottest towns with day temperatures of 40 and 39.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Pathankot in Punjab and Rohtak in Haryana experienced the least warm Wednesday night with minimum temperatures of 24.9 and 25.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

IMD has predicted a gradual decrease in maximum temperature for the next five days in the Tricity region, with temperatures ranging between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius, accompanied by rain and cloudy skies.

TRICITY MERCURY (Celsius)

CITY MAX MIN

Chandigarh 36.9 27.5

Mohali 36.5 27.7

Panchkula 35.5 26.4

FORECAST & WARNING