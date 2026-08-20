Monsoon exposes poor civic infrastructure in Zirakpur

For the second consecutive day, roads across several parts of Zirakpur remained waterlogged following monsoon rains, with the Chandigarh-Zirakpur National Highway between Patiala Chowk and Paras Downtown submerged in knee-deep water. Traffic crawled along one edge of the waterlogged road, while a major portion of the stretch remained inundated.

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Waterlogging near Patiala Chowk — the centre of Zirakpur’s main market — continued to choke the town’s main artery, throwing life out of gear in the satellite town. Even light rain leaves this stretch submerged year after year. “On a rainy day, when the road gets waterlogged, no customer dares to come here through two feet of water. Some shops in the low-lying areas are frequently flooded,” said Jitender Kalra, a mobile phone shop owner in the market.

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What is rarely questioned is why the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) have failed to find a permanent solution to this perennial problem despite spending crores of rupees in the area.

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A functional stormwater drainage system on both sides of the road, along with adequate pumps to drain rainwater during the monsoon, could offer a practical solution to the problem. Yet, both the NHAI and the Zirakpur MC appear to have struggled to address what should be a basic civic issue.

Streams of rainwater gushing in from all sides and turning the Chandigarh-Zirakpur National Highway into a pool of muddy water highlight the failure of basic civic infrastructure.

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“A daily commute of 25 minutes stretches to more than two hours even if it rains for just 10 minutes in Zirakpur. It has been more than a decade, but the NHAI and the Zirakpur Municipal Council have failed to provide a solution to the problem,” said Kunal Mahajan, a Zirakpur resident who works in Chandigarh.

The stormwater drainage system in the area appears to be largely defunct. Roads remain waterlogged during the monsoon, while several drains are found dry, raising questions over their functionality and design. Experts have pointed to defects in the levelling of stormwater drains. The NHAI, meanwhile, has blamed the Zirakpur Municipal Council for failing to check the illegal discharge of sewage into stormwater drains, which can clog the system during heavy rain.

Addressing the persistent waterlogging problem during the monsoon, Zirakpur MC president Gurpreet Singh Virk today said, “Over the past decade, private interests were prioritised over proper urban planning, adversely affecting the natural drainage system. It is essential to identify and restore old natural drainage routes and, wherever necessary, develop adequate drainage infrastructure. The MC’s aim is not to target anyone, but to establish a permanent and effective drainage system that provides lasting relief to the people from waterlogging.”