Monsoon intensifies, heavy rain likely in Chandigarh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted widespread heavy to very heavy rain in the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Noting that monsoon was vigorous over the region comprising Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana during the past 24 hours, the weatherman said heavy to very heavy rain was reported at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana .

The IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm at isolated places in the region on August 26, and a yellow alert for heavy rain on Wednesday and Saturday.

“The current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana for the next 36-48 hours and will reduce thereafter,” the IMD said.

“Heavy rainfall (7cm or more) is likely during August 26-27 and 29-30 at isolated places over Punjab. Heavy rainfall (7cm or more) is likely on August 26, 27 and 30 at isolated places over Haryana,” said the IMD forecast.

It stated that heavy rainfall (7cm or more) is likely on August 26 at isolated places over Chandigarh.