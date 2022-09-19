Monsoon likely to retreat in 3 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 18

Monsoon is likely to withdraw from the Chandigarh region over the next three days, the Met department has said.

The city has received 497.4 mm rainfall since June 1, which is normal for the current monsoon season.

“Due to anti­cyclonic flow over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels, dry weather is very likely over West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next five days. Hence, conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of Northwest India during the next three days,” said a weather department update.

“There has been several dry days for the past few days. Thus, the monsoon withdrawal is expected early this time,” said Manmohan Singh, Director, Met.

