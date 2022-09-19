Monsoon likely to retreat in 3 days

Chandigarh, September 18
Monsoon is likely to withdraw from the Chandigarh region over the next three days, the Met department has said.
The city has received 497.4 mm rainfall since June 1, which is normal for the current monsoon season.
“Due to anticyclonic flow over northwest India at lower tropospheric levels, dry weather is very likely over West Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the next five days. Hence, conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from parts of Northwest India during the next three days,” said a weather department update.
“There has been several dry days for the past few days. Thus, the monsoon withdrawal is expected early this time,” said Manmohan Singh, Director, Met.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP