DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Monsoon still active over Tricity, says IMD

Monsoon still active over Tricity, says IMD

Light rain, high humidity mark September spell; clear sky forecast ahead
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A waterlogged road after rain in Zirakpur on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Advertisement

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today claimed that the southwest monsoon remains active over Punjab, Haryana and the Tricity region of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Advertisement

During the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain was recorded at isolated places across Punjab and Haryana, including the Tricity region.

In Chandigarh, the maximum temperature was 33.8°C while the minimum settled at 24.5°C. Relative humidity hovered between 65% and 92%, and the city logged 15.3-mm rainfall till Friday morning. Mohali reported a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 25.7°C with 1.5-mm rainfall, while Panchkula recorded 32.5°C maximum and 24.6°C minimum temperatures, with light showers of 0.5 mm.

Advertisement

Despite the brief spells of rain, temperatures remained close to seasonal normals, though humidity levels stayed on the higher side, adding to the discomfort.

According to the IMD, the Tricity can expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday, followed by mainly clear weather from Sunday through mid-week. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 36°C and 37°C, with minimum temperatures gradually rising from 24°C to 26°C by September 24.

Advertisement

IMD officials reiterated that while monsoon withdrawal has been declared from Fazilka and Bathinda districts in Punjab, and Sirsa as well as Fatehabad in Haryana, it continues to prevail in other parts of the two states, including Chandigarh.

FORECAST (SEPT 20-24)

Sept 20: Partly cloudy

Sept 21-24: Mainly clear skies

Max Temp: 36-37°C

Min Temp: 24-26°C

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts