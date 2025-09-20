Monsoon still active over Tricity, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today claimed that the southwest monsoon remains active over Punjab, Haryana and the Tricity region of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

During the past 24 hours, light to moderate rain was recorded at isolated places across Punjab and Haryana, including the Tricity region.

In Chandigarh, the maximum temperature was 33.8°C while the minimum settled at 24.5°C. Relative humidity hovered between 65% and 92%, and the city logged 15.3-mm rainfall till Friday morning. Mohali reported a maximum temperature of 33°C and a minimum of 25.7°C with 1.5-mm rainfall, while Panchkula recorded 32.5°C maximum and 24.6°C minimum temperatures, with light showers of 0.5 mm.

Despite the brief spells of rain, temperatures remained close to seasonal normals, though humidity levels stayed on the higher side, adding to the discomfort.

According to the IMD, the Tricity can expect a partly cloudy sky on Saturday, followed by mainly clear weather from Sunday through mid-week. The maximum temperature is likely to range between 36°C and 37°C, with minimum temperatures gradually rising from 24°C to 26°C by September 24.

IMD officials reiterated that while monsoon withdrawal has been declared from Fazilka and Bathinda districts in Punjab, and Sirsa as well as Fatehabad in Haryana, it continues to prevail in other parts of the two states, including Chandigarh.