Month after fire, PGI to spend Rs 3.48 cr on restoration work

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 16

A month after a raging fire caused massive damage to C Block of PGI’s Nehru Hospital, the institute is going to spend crores of rupees on the restoration work. The cost of vital electrical and civil works has been estimated at Rs 3.48 crore. The institute has given a month’s time for the completion of the work.

The affected premises, housing critical units like the dialysis unit, adult kidney unit, renal transplant unit, medical wards, gynaecology, maternity, neonatal intensive care, bone marrow transplant and operating theaters, had suffered extensive damage. The male medical ward is functioning from NHE, gynaecology ward from cobalt block, clean labour room from maternity ward, septic labour room from CLR extension block, and CLR OT from maternity OT. Internal medicine simulation lab is closed.

The following services have been made functional at their original places: Female medical ward, respiratory ICU, liver ICU, dialysis, hematology HDU, bone marrow transplant centre, kitchen, central stores, pharmacy, faculty offices, internal medicine office, general surgery office, renal transplant office, and CLR waiting hall.

The financial allocation includes Rs 24.88 lakh for the restoration of internal electrical wiring, Rs 24.19 lakh for electrical fixtures, Rs 24.90 lakh for LT cables, Rs 21.40 lakh for LT panels, and Rs 20.57 lakh for SITC of UPS rising mains. Additionally, Rs 24.68 lakh will be spent on SITC of UPS panels, Rs 32.22 lakh on restoration of LAN system and Rs 89.83 lakh on the fire alarm system.

Further, Rs 24.25 lakh is allocated for works at Levels 1 & 2, Rs 17.54 lakh for Level 3 and Rs 40.96 lakh for Levels 4 & 5. Additionally, renewing glass panes at Level 1 to 5 is estimated at Rs 16.11 lakh and retrofitting works at Levels 1 to 5 amounts to Rs 22.14 lakh.

Had caused extensive damage

A major fire broke out in the C Block of Nehru Hospital late on Oct 9; firefighters and staff members had to break glass panes to rescue patients and their attendants from smoke-filled wards

First and second floors housing gynaecology and medical wards were gutted in fire, which had caused extensive damage to entire building

#PGI Chandigarh