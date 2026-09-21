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Home / Chandigarh / Month after recarpeting, Haibatpur Road dug up for sewer connection

Month after recarpeting, Haibatpur Road dug up for sewer connection

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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A portion of Haibatpur Road in Dera Bassi being dug up on Saturday night.
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Local residents raised concerns after a large portion of the newly recarpeted Haibatpur Road, near Dera Bassi, was dug up with a JCB machine on Saturday night, reportedly to lay a sewerage connection.

The excavation was carried out around 8 pm, despite it being a holiday. Following complaints from residents, a team of the Dera Bassi Municipal Council reached the spot and stopped the work. The earthmoving machine was impounded.

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Residents said the road had been recarpeted only about a month ago at a cost of nearly Rs 1 crore. They questioned the need to dig up a large portion of the road soon after its recarpeting and raised concerns over the possible wastage of public money and damage to the newly laid surface.

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They also demanded that the administration clarify whether the required permission had been obtained from the department concerned before the excavation. They called for an impartial inquiry and immediate restoration of the road.

Pradeep Kumar, who was overseeing the work at the site, said the road would be restored to its previous condition.

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Ravneet Singh, Executive Officer, Dera Bassi Municipal Council, said, “The JCB machine has been seized from the spot and locked at the Municipal Council office. A fine will be imposed and further legal action taken in the matter.”

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